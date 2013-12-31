Massive Dancing Bear Discount is now here…

Have you ever wondered what happens at all of those bachelorette parties? Have you ever wanted a behind the scenes look at the strip clubs that women go to? Then you need to check out Dancing Bear, where all of the videos are filmed inside of the hottest party clubs.

This Deal is Too Hot, Dancing Bear Coupon!

50% off your one month and 67% off your one year membership

Normally costing $29.95 per month, now just $9.95 a month!

Here, you will see just how slutty women can get when faced with the infamous Dancing Bear. When you log onto the site, you will see the latest videos of good women going bad all over the country. They have a section of the highest rated videos as well as the ones that are the most popular based on the number of views.

Dancing Bear has a little bit of everything in terms of porn niches, but it most focuses on women turning slutty behind closed doors. They have over five thousand different videos available to be seen and downloaded from the site when you become a member. Obviously, the Dancing Bear character changes from city to city, but the results are always the same: women spreading their legs and opening their mouths.

Since all of these videos are being shot in different clubs and at different parties, the quality can vary between high quality and medium quality. If you are looking to join Dancing Bear, then you will need to break out a credit card and go to the members page. If you want a single day of access to the site then you will only need to pay a single dollar. If you decide that you need more than a single day, then you should get the month long membership, which only costs $14.95.

This is fifteen dollars cheaper than the average adult entertainment website, and at this quality, you can hardly wish for anything better. For a full year of access to the site, then you will need to pay $119.90, which is a huge discount off of the regular month’s plan. So if you want to see women getting slutty when nobody is watching, head over to Dancing Bear today. You may even see somebody that you know.